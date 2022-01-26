Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 6.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $893,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,367,207 shares of company stock valued at $79,407,147. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

