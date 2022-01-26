Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

PAAS opened at $23.42 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 29.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

