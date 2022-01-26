Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after buying an additional 486,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 413,891 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 152,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 123,473 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VAC opened at $161.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

