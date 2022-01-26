Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 185,106 shares.The stock last traded at $15.00 and had previously closed at $14.52.

FNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paragon 28 stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.