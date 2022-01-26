Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $46.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PRRWF stock remained flat at $$30.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

