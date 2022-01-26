Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Park National has increased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Park National has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park National to earn $7.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Park National stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $136.02. 44,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,970. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 30.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park National by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Park National by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

