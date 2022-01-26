Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Park National worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Park National by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Park National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $136.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.