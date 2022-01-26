Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Parker-Hannifin worth $626,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $311.80 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

