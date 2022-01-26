Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 369,100 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 369,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 114,700 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $626,262.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

PASG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 505,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 435,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

