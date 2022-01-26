Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $43.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter. Paul Mueller had a positive return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Paul Mueller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.45%.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Co engages in the provision of equipment used in a variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, Transportation, and Other and Corporate. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment includes standard products that are built to stock and are available for sale from inventory.

