Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAYA. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

PAYA opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Paya has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paya by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Paya by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paya by 25.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

