Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.42.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.35 per share, with a total value of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

