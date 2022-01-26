PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of PB Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:PBBK) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. 3,149 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79.

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PB Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

PB Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBBK)

PB Bankshares Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

