PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of PDCE opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,486,144 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.