Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Up 7%

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.21. Approximately 52,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,491,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.09.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.