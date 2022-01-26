People s United Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Shopify by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,369,000 after buying an additional 65,427 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Shopify by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $892.39 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $780.00 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,342.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,434.77.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,553.78.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

