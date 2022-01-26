People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 983,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

