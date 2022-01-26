People s United Financial Inc. Invests $274,000 in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,210 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,521,290,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $374,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295 over the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

