People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -66.67, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

