Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 115,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,604. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $943.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $36.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 42.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

