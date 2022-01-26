Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,015 to GBX 2,650. The stock traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $66.25, with a volume of 58718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.72.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,268 ($44.09) to GBX 2,897 ($39.09) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Investec began coverage on Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,343.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

