Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.19% of Pfizer worth $465,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

