Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Republic First Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.