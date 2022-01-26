Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

