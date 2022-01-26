Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of PLLIF remained flat at $$6.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94. Pirelli & C. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

