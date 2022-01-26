Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

TSE:PZA opened at C$11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.51. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$9.36 and a 52-week high of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$370.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.93.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$129.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Pizza Pizza Royalty news, Director Paul Goddard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,049. Insiders have acquired 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $86,271 in the last three months.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

