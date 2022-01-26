Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $13.00 at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAGP. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

