Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.98 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

PLXS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. 153,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. Plexus has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plexus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 87.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $260,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

