PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.95.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.