PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,521,290,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $374,887,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $303,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 over the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

