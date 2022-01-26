Polychain Monsters Tops One Day Volume of $930,797.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $930,797.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $4.37 or 0.00011391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006316 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

PMON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.