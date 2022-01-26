Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 5,686,346 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,157,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £20.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.51.

In related news, insider Paul Johnson acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,983.27).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds an interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; 70% interest in the Kisinka project situated in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia, as well as owns an interest in projects located in Botswana and Tanzania.

