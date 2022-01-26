PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) One Day Volume Tops $122,708.00

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $122,708.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006282 BTC.

About PowerTrade Fuel

PTF is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerTrade Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

