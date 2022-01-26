PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Sells $159,103.28 in Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. 5,841,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 7.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

