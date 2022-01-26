Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ PFC traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,936. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $35.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

