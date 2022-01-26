Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of PBF Energy worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.