Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 188,642 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188,642 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nielsen worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nielsen by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3,839.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,503,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,463 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after acquiring an additional 886,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

