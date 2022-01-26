Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

