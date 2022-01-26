ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Up 2.4%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.49. 211,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,042,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.