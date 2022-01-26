ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,248 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,868% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 234.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $1,947,000.

Shares of PST stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 301,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,725. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

