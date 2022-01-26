ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $41.92

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.92, but opened at $40.75. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 84,563 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

