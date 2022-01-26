Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,064 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 46.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820,817 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $111,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,203 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPX opened at $66.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

