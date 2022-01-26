Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $64.34.

