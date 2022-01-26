Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $797,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.31% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,824 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,191,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 187.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,022,000.

PKB stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

