Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $945,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 529.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 44.6% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $617,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

NYSE:IFF opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

