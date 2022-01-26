Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $795,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stellantis by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,714,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 912,737 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

NASDAQ STLA opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

STLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.