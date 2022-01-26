Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target Lowered to €122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PROSY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.50.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Prosus has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

