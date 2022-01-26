Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Head-To-Head Comparison

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 5 4 0 2.44

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $175.17, indicating a potential upside of 253.23%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -3.38 Zillow Group $3.34 billion 3.78 -$162.12 million ($0.87) -57.00

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protagenic Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05% Zillow Group -4.36% -3.07% -1.88%

Risk & Volatility

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions. The Homes segment includes Zillow Group’s buying and selling of homes directly. The Mortgages segment includes advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals, mortgage originations through MLOA and the sale of mortgages on the secondary market, as well as Mortech mortgage software solutions. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

