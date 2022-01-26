Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 19,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,152,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proterra by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 52.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

