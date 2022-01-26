Providence First Trust Co Buys 250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.